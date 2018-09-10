× School district to send Kirby High students to W.E.B. DuBois, Kirby Middle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools officials announced where they will send students after Kirby High School was taken over by rats during a community meeting Monday evening.

They’re sending 9th and 10th grade students to W.E.B. DuBois Middle School, and 11th and 12th grade students are going to Kirby Middle School.

Students will start school at their new locations on September 17.

Until then, there will be a half-day on Wednesday at Hickory Ridge Middle School. Students will get laptops to do coursework from home until the 17th.

About 800 Kirby High School students are displaced due to the rat infestation.

The meeting was held at Hickory Ridge Middle.