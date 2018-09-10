× Police: Suspect wanted after man’s body found near Exxon gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man’s body was found in a wooded area near Exxon gas station in the 4600 block of South Third in Westwood.

The man’s body was located around 1:30 Sunday morning. He’s been identified as Prentice Pleas, 31.

Police say he suffered from a fatal gunshot wound.

The victim’s car was found parked on the parking lot at Exxon.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

