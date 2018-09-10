× Police: 7-month-old is domestic violence suspect’s latest victim

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man who has allegedly been involved in numerous domestic violence incidents over the years was arrested again overnight, but this time his victim was a seven-month-old child, police said.

According to authorities, the mother called police late Sunday evening and stated she and another female family member were sitting inside a home in the 4400 block of Stonegate Road when her baby started crawling down the hall after Marcion Owens.

Both the child and Owens made their way to a back bedroom.

Shortly after that the baby reportedly started screaming.

The second female family member said she immediately ran to the bedroom where she noticed the baby had a swollen lip, a cut above her eye and a swollen eye. When she asked Owens what happened, he stated he has simply “popped her on her leg because she was messing with stuff.”

He appears to not have said anything about the facial injuries.

The baby was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment. Police didn’t note any life threatening injuries in their report.

However, they did note that Owens got into a fight with his uncle after the man confronted him about the child’s injuries. Owens allegedly punched the man in the face causing a cut over the man’s left eye.

Owens was charged with aggravated child abuse and neglect, and domestic assault.

According to police, this wasn’t the first time Owens has been on their radar. In fact, they noted in a report filed in June 2018 that Owens had already been involved in five domestic violence incidents that police responded to between 2017 and 2018.

In that June incident, police were called to the same home after Owens allegedly slapped his girlfriend in the face twice. He then grabbed her by the neck and was about to throw her out when another woman reportedly tried to intervene.

She said that’s when Owens started hitting her and eventually stomped on her head and face. When all was said and done, one victim reportedly sustained injuries to her face while the other sustained two loose or busted teeth, a busted nose, a busted lip, black eyes and blood clots in both eyes.

Several weeks later, patrol was sent to the same home after Owens allegedly punched and bit another woman on her shoulder.