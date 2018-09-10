× One person dead, second injured in West Memphis shooting

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. —West Memphis police are offering a reward for information following an double shooting over the weekend.

According to police, they responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of McCauley Cove and located Unseld Nance suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He didn’t survive his injuries.

A second victim – identified by police as Tony Davis – had been shot in the leg. He’s expected to be okay.

So far, police does not have any suspect information. They said they will be giving up to $2,000 to anyone with information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

If you can help give them a call.