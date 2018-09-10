× One dead in shooting at Clarksdale club

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A shooting at a Clarksdale club just after midnight Sunday left one man dead and another man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Clarksdale Police said they were responding to another call at 12:10 a.m. when they heard about a shooting. The officers went to Merit Health Hospital, where they found two men who had been shot.

One of them, Thadeus Houston, 32, died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators were able to determine that the incident occurred at club CW, located at 317 East Tallahatchie St. The incident is under investigation.