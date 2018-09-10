× Multiple people shot at Memphis nightclub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD detectives are investigating a shooting that injured as many as four people at the Purple Haze nightclub in downtown Memphis.

The shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. Monday inside the club at Lt. George W. Lee Ave. and South Second St.

So far, police haven’t released many details about what happened — but we do know at least four ambulances were called to the scene.

