Middle Tennessee man charged with murdering, dismembering wife

MANCHESTER, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly shooting his wife in the head multiple times and dismembering her body to get rid of the evidence.

Authorities believe the shocking crime happened Saturday evening in Manchester, Tennessee, which is just 65 miles southeast of Nashville. However, 911 didn’t receive a call about the alleged domestic incident until early Sunday morning, The Manchester Times reported.

During that time frame, authorities said James McCoy shot his wife Lisa McCoy multiple times in the head and then began chopping off her legs in order to make it easier to dispose of the body. He then allegedly began cleaning his home presumably to destroy evidence.

It appears he finished the job before someone called police Sunday morning. At this time, it’s unclear who made that call.

When they arrived, they reportedly found Lisa McCoy’s body somewhere near the home and her husband inside.

The 54-year-old suspect was charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse and domestic violence.

A mugshot for McCoy was not available at the time of posting.