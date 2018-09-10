× Man accused of using victim’s cellphone to solicit minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly confessing to soliciting a minor for sex.

Corey Garner was charged with solicitation of a minor to wit rape late Sunday evening. He was booked into the Shelby County Jail where he is awaiting his first court appearance Monday.

Authorities didn’t release a lot of information about the case. However we do know Garner somehow used the victim’s cellphone to solicit the juvenile into performing a sexual act.

He was arrested after reportedly confessing to the crime.