Live at 9: City Council, Cooper Young Festival & Steam Clip

City Council Preview

The Memphis City Council has a lot on their agenda for this week’s meeting. Martavius Jones and Patrice Robinson discuss what’s ahead on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis Necessity Drive

A problem facing many Memphis students has come to light, thanks to a Shelby County Schools employee who noticed a disturbing trend. Many girls were regularly missing class at the time of their monthly menstrual cycle. When the employee looked deeper, she realized that many students simply couldn't afford some basic necessities.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Memphis Travel Invention

A Memphis man has just gotten patent approval for a new invention that will make traveling so much easier. Randy Blevins is launching Steam Clip today and gave us a preview on Live at 9.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cooper Young Festival

One of the coolest festivals in Memphis turns 31 this year. The Cooper Young Festival is in one of Memphis' most historic and eclectic neighborhoods so to live up to that they have to bring in top talent.

Danny Day is the festival's music director.