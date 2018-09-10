× Girl injured when gunshot fired at school bus in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl on her way home from school was injured Monday when someone fired a shot at a school bus, Memphis Police said.

The girl was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition, police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said. It was not clear whether she was injured by a bullet or shattered glass. The girl was seen walking afterward.

The bus was carrying students home from Fairley High School when the driver thought she heard a shot in the area of Graceland and Raines Road in Whitehaven, Rudolph said.

The bus pulled over at a gas station at Raines and Millbranch.

Police do not have a suspect and Rudolph asked anyone with information to call 528-CASH.