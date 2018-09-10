× Clarksdale police dispatcher recovering after beating

CLARKSDALE, Miss. — A Clarksdale police dispatcher is recovering after a brutal beating while she was on duty last week.

Clarksdale Police said they responded at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday to a call from their own dispatcher. They arrived to find a man assaulting her.

Stacy Clark was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault. He was given no bond in a hearing Thursday, and the case was bound over to the grand jury.

The dispatcher, who was left bruised and bloody, was transferred to a hospital in Memphis. According to posts on social media, she is recovering.

This case is under investigation by the Clarksdale Police Department.

WREG’s Symone Woolridge is in Clarksdale today to find out what the city plans on doing to increase security.