Admissions halted at Memphis assisted living facility after elderly man left outside for hours

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Admission to a local assisted living home has been suspended indefinitely after a 91-year-old resident was found outside in the summer heat unresponsive.

According to state officials, Foxbridge Assisted Living & Memory Care, a 149-bed facility in the 2100 block of Mangum Road in Memphis, will also have to pay a monetary penalty of $3,000 and allow a special monitor to review their operations.

The action stemmed from an incident back in August in which a 91-year-old male resident was discovered unresponsive on the docks near the facility. He had reportedly been left outside for several hours resulting in a severe heat stroke and dehydration.

One EMT noted in his report that the man even had sunburn-like red splotches on his skin. He said in his opinion it was obvious the man had been outside alone for some time.

The man was rushed to the emergency room where he was later admitted to the hospital.