SCS officials to hold another meeting to discuss where to send Kirby kids

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Schools officials will hold another community meeting this week to discuss where to send students after Kirby High School was taken over by rats.

Officials released a statement saying:

“We would like to thank all of our Kirby students and families for attending out community meeting last week, providing their input and voicing their concerns. We would like to invite them back to another meeting tomorrow, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. at Hickory Ridge Middle.”

“There will be no school for Kirby High student on Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday will be considered a half-day. More details will be provided at the meeting tomorrow and throughout the week.”

At the first community meeting on Thursday, SCS Superintendent Dorsey Hopson talked to parents about where the students could possibly be sent.

The preferred options have involved keeping everyone together at South Side High School or Hickory Ridge Mall.