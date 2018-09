× Police: Man critically injured in Fox Meadows shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill Road in Fox Meadows Sunday night.

Officers responded to the scene just before 8 p.m.

The male victim was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say the suspect was driving a dark blue Hyundai Tiber or Genesis.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting @ 2856 Hickory Hill Road @ the Neighborhood WalMart. One male was shot & xported in critical condition to ROH. The suspect was possibly driving a dark blue Hyundai Tiber or Genesis. Anyone w/information should call Crime Stoppers. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 10, 2018