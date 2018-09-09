× West Memphis community supports daycare owners accused of leaving 8-month-old behind

WEST MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some people in West Memphis are furious after the state of Arkansas revoked the license of two daycare owners accused of leaving an 8-month-old alone.

Many parents of children who attend the daycare are showing their support for the owners.

They say leaving the child alone was most likely just a mistake, and they know the hearts of the owners because most of the parents went there as a child.

So these are generations of people who all know both Alice and Ronald McClure.

Police say the parents of the 8-month-old came to pick up their child Thursday and found the facility closed and the doors locked.

The group of parents we met with today say they are not making excuses for the owners, but they believe they should be given a second chance.

They say the daycare is known to raise about 75 percent of the children in West Memphis, which goes to show you how much they’re trusted.