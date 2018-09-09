× One man dead after Castalia Heights shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Castalia Heights on Sunday morning.

Police say the shooting happened in the 2000 block of Boyle. Officers responded to the scene at around 2:45 a.m.

Officers found one man shot to death on the scene.

Police found a second shooting victim at the intersection of Castalia and Person. The second shooting victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say that the two men had gotten to an argument in the 2000 block of Boyle, and that the argument resulted in shots being fired.