More than 18,000 MLGW customers without power

Memphis, Tenn. — MLGW is reporting that more than 18,000 customers are without power due to an outage.

Outages were reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

There are originally 36 reported outages in the city, affecting 14,663 customers.

That number has now risen to 49 outages affecting 18, 252 customers after an outage near Highway 64 was reported.

Crews are currently working to determine the cause of the outages.

MLGW estimates that the outages will be repaired by 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon.