× MLGW: Equipment failure leaves more than 15,000 customers without power

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW is reporting that more than 15,000 customers are without power.

Outages were reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

MLGW says approximately 15,000 customers in north Memphis and downtown Memphis lost power after an “equipment failure” within MLGW’s electrical system.

MLGW says personnel are currently assessing the situation and working to restore power as soon as possible.

According to the MLGW outage map, the downtown and north Memphis outages are estimated to be repaired by 2:00 p.m.

Other parts of the city, including Germantown and Cordova, are also experiencing power outages. Crews are currently working to determine the cause of those outages.

Outages in other parts of Memphis are expected to be repaired by 3:00 p.m.