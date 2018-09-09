× 1 killed, 1 injured in crash involving motorcycle in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. —One person was killed and another injured in a crash involving a motorcycle in Millington last Thursday, The Tennessee Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened on US Highway 51 at the intersection of Old Millington Road.

According to the report, both drivers were travelling north on US Highway 51 when the driver in the 2010 Nissan Altima ran into the back of the Harley Davidson.

The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn on the left side.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. The passenger later died.