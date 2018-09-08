× ‘Yall can’t let me have no fun’ Self-fondler arrested in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A self-fondler is off the streets after exposing himself in front of a Walgreens in South Memphis.

A woman contacted police after she saw Clayton Gamble, 31, outside the Walgreens on the 1800 block of South 3rd Street exposing himself.

Police said the woman was scared to exit the Walgreens store until police arrived.

As police arrested Gamble, he had a spontaneous utterance of “yall can’t let me have no fun.”

Gamble was charged with indecent exposer and is being held at 201 Poplar