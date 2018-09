× Weather Cancels 29th Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Saturday night the the 29th annual Southern Heritage Classic football game was canceled due to weather.

The game is played between rivals Tennessee State and Jackson State at the Liberty Bowl but lightning and rain prevented the game from even starting. The game was officially called at roughly 9:40 p.m. after waiting nearly three and half hours.

A makeup date has not been scheduled.