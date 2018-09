× Two adults, one child in ‘extremely critical condition’ after crash

Memphis, Tenn. — Memphis police are on the scene of an accident that has left two adults and one child in extremely critical condition.

The crash happened at the intersection of Old Getwell & Knight Arnold.

The Memphis Fire Department and police officers began responding to the scene just after 1 p.m.

There is no word on what led up to the crash.

WREG will be working to find out more information.