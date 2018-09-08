× Residents concerned after increase in break-ins at Cordova apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Residents are on high alert after an increase in break-ins at a Cordova apartment.

Courtney McClain and his family moved into the Appling Lake Apartments in Cordova from Frayser in April, thinking it was a safe place for him and his wife to be.

Last week he said he was gone five minutes before he became a victim.

Mclain said he and his wife turned their alarm system inside on and left. Just five minutes later they got a call from the company saying the alarm was going off at their apartment.

When McClain got back his patio door was broken into.

McClain said that three neighbors had their apartments broken into Saturday morning.

McClain believes it could be several criminals involved because they stole two TVs, game systems, a designer purse and other expensive items.

The crimes that happened to McClain and others have all happened in the morning. McClain said thinks the suspects are watching tenants that are leaving for work.

Which is why McClain said he’s been staying with his parents until he can find a way to get out of apartments.

“Were back in Frayser because this Cordova is unsafe in these apartments. It’s Appling Lakes and I thought I was living in a good area and, no,” McClain said.

McClain did receive a letter on his door from management saying tenants should be watching out for any unusual activity.

McClain said he is working to get out of his lease.