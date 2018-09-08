× Police looking for suspect who hit and killed a man in wheelchair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Memphis Police need help finding a suspect that hit and killed a man in a wheelchair and then drove off September 2.

The fatal crash occurred in the area of Neely Road near Stoneham Road.

Audwin Hudson, 53, was struck by an unknown vehicle and fatally injured while he was in his wheelchair traveling Southbound on Neely Road.

The suspect fled the scene leaving Hudson lying in the street.

Hudson later died from his injuries, police said.

Police ask if anyone one has information about the accident, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.