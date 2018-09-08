× Multiple people injured, one killed, after overnight shootings

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that left three people critically injured and one person dead on Friday night.

The first shooting happened in the 5000 block of Forsyth Drive, where one woman was shot.

Officers from the Mt. Moriah station responded to the scene. She was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The next shooting call came from the 3000 block of Pershing. According to police, two men were shot. They were both taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The final shooting reportedly happened at the intersection of E. McLemore and Pond. Police say one man was shot.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have not released suspect information for any of the shootings.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.