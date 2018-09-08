× Lafayette County Sheriff dies at 76

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. — After 46 years of honorable service Lafayette County Sheriff F. D. “Buddy” East has died.

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department said East passed away Saturday Morning at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford, Mississippi after a brief illness.

Chief investigator for the sheriff’s department Alan Wilburn issued a statement on behalf of the department.

“Words cannot describe the impact and legacy left on Lafayette County and the entire Law Enforcement community in the state of Mississippi over his 46 years of honorable service,” the statement said.