× Game four between Redbirds and Dodgers postponed due to weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Saturday’s Game 4 of the Pacific Coast League semifinals between the Memphis Redbirds and Oklahoma City Dodgers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up Sunday at 2:05 p.m. as a seven-inning game.

Should Memphis win Sunday’s game, the series is over and the Redbirds advance to their second-straight PCL Championship Series. If Oklahoma City wins, the series will be tied at two games apiece and the decisive Game 5 will follow 30 minutes after Game 4 concludes. It would also be a seven-inning game.

Fans who had tickets to Saturday’s game and wish to attend Sunday must exchange their tickets at the AutoZone Park Box Office. All tickets dated for Sunday, Sept. 9 will be good for both potential games Sunday.