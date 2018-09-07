× Woman arrested, second at large after Poplar Target assault, shoplifting incident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of two adults involved in a recent shoplifting and assault incident at a Poplar Avenue Target store has been taken into custody and another is still at large.

Breanna Pollard was charged with theft of property and five counts of contributing the delinquency of a minor.

An arrest warrant was issued for her alleged accomplice Janay Collier on Thursday.

According to police, Pollard, Collier and five children made their way inside the store on July 27, grabbed two shopping carts and began filling up their basket. Finally the group made their way to the women’s department near the store entrance and appeared to linger.

Two employees told officers they watched as Pollard walked out of the business with one of the juveniles in tow. She was quickly followed by a young boy who was carrying stolen merchandise in his arms.

Once they were outside, the second group started to make their way to the front door but were stopped by the employees. That’s when the Collier allegedly ran towards one of them, hit him and then shoved him out of the way all while holding a young child in her arms.

Two older juveniles who had been pushing one of the buggies abandoned the cart and took off running to their car.

The employees said Collier followed the girls, threw the small child to one of them and then ran back inside the store to retrieve an item that she dropped while assaulting the male employee.

Once she got what she wanted, Collier again fled the scene.

Collier has not been arrested but authorities did say this wasn’t her first time getting in trouble with the law. Previously she had been involved in another incident with the same Target employee that was attacked.

In that case, she allegedly assaulted and spit on the man while attempting to steal from the store.