Video: Authorities are searching for carjacking suspects

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for several suspects after a violent carjacking this past week.

According to police, a male suspect jumped in a female 2008 Lexus as it sat running in the 2800 block of Hickory Hill. The suspect reportedly took off dragging the woman in the parking lot.

A bystander witnessed the incident and gave chase.

Unfortunately the good Samaritan’s efforts were thwarted when a group of suspects occupying three different vehicles opened fire on the man’s car.

After the incident, one of the suspects was seen at a nearby Murphy USA.

Two other suspects were seen on Walmart surveillance video.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.