MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If your pup needs more playtime, you’re in luck. Two new dog parks will open in Memphis this weekend.

The Sea Isle dog park will have its grand opening Saturday at 10 a.m. It’s just north of Sea Isle Elementary, near the park.

The Mud Island dog park will also have its ribbon cutting Saturday at 9:30. It’s on Island Drive, south of the A.W. Willis bridge.