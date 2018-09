× TBI investigating after Hardeman County inmate dies

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — State authorities were called in to investigate after an inmate at the Hardeman County Jail died.

According to initial information, staff members found Gregory Kent Shearin unresponsive in his bed around 11 p.m. Wednesday evening. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

An official cause of death has not been determined.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is handling the ongoing case.