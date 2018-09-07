× State revokes license of daycare owners accused of leaving baby behind

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — The state of Arkansas has revoked the license of a daycare in West Memphis after a toddler was found inside the building Thursday with no supervision or air conditioning.

The Arkansas Department of Human Services sent the emergency revocation Friday to Alice and Ronald McClure, owners of Primary Learning Academy.

They’re accused of leaving an 8-month-old alone at the end of the day. Parents say they arrived Thursday evening to pick up their baby and found the facility closed and the doors locked.

The boy was treated and cleared by EMS, police said.

“This action placed the life of the child at risk,” the state’s letter to the owners states.

The daycare owners are charged with endangering the welfare of a minor.