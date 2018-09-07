× Sheriff: Investigators foil escape attempt by Starkville murder suspect

STARKVILLE, Miss. — A man accused of murder faces new charges after he allegedly conspired with his girlfriend to escape from a northeast Mississippi jail.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office tells local news outlets that 27-year-old Joshua Murry and 25-year-old Shanice Nottage are charged with conspiracy.

Murry has been jailed in Columbus on charges that he killed 24-year-old Jarrel Ward of Starkville in late July.

Sheriff’s officials say Murry and Nottage planned that she would impersonate a Mississippi Department of Corrections officer and pretend to take Murry into state custody.

Lowndes County Sheriff Mike Arledge says investigators learned of the plan before Nottage attempted it.

Arledge says prosecutors will seek indictments on the charges.

Murry remains jailed without bail. Nottage is free on $2,500 bail. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer.