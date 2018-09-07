× Police: Man shoots life-long friend following argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested this week after allegedly shooting and injuring a life-long friend following a fight.

According to police, they were called to the Crane Manor Apartments on Candlewyck Circle early Monday morning.

The victim stated it all started after he and his friend Mario Hampton got into a fight. He didn’t say what the fight was about but eventually Hampton allegedly pulled out a gun and opened fire.

Police said at least three shots were fired. The victim was struck once in the arm and taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Hampton was later caught and charged with aggravated assault and being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.