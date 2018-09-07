× Bomb Unit finds explosive device at East Memphis apartments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A police bomb squad found an “incendiary device” at an East Memphis apartment complex Friday.

Memphis Police were dispatched to the Millers Pond apartments near Kirby and Quince around 3 p.m. to investigate a suspicious package left outside a vacant residence. The package had been discovered by someone from a real estate agency.

MPD’s Bomb Unit was called out, and they “made the device safe,” police said.

Police said they weren’t sure whether the explosive device was viable. No one was injured.

Police are investigating.