× MISSING: City Watch issued for 61-year-old last seen four days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have issued a City Watch alert for a gentleman who has been missing for several days.

According to police, 61-year-old Milton Killingsworth was last seen at the Taco Bell in the 4300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard four days ago.

The victim has been experiencing memory loss issues, police said.

If you know anything that could help police, call them at (901) 545-2677.