Memphis Democrats cancel rally with Sen. Cory Booker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Democratic rally featuring an appearance by New Jersey senator and possible presidential contender Cory Booker was cancelled Friday morning.

A Facebook post by the Shelby County Democratic Party said the Blue Wave Rally scheduled for Sunday in Memphis was cancelled due to a conflict in Booker’s schedule.

The event was supposed to energize local voters ahead of the Nov. 6 elections.

On Thursday, Booker made headlines and risked Senate expulsion by revealing documents during the confirmation hearing for Brett Kavanaugh, a nominee to the Supreme Court.