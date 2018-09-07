× Man in wheelchair dies after Whitehaven hit-and-run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a wheelchair who was fatally injured by a driver who struck him and kept going has died.

Audwin Hudson died from injuries he received the night of Sept. 2 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said Friday.

Hudson, 53, was travelling southbound in his wheelchair along Neely Road near Stoneham in Whitehaven at 8:30 p.m. when he was hit.

The crash left him lying in the street fatally injured. The driver didn’t stop.

Police ask anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.