Man charged after allegedly having sexual relationships with two underage girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after allegedly having sexual relationships with two underage girls.

On Wednesday, Memphis police officers received a call from an internet service provider regarding an alleged conversation that occurred on August 15. The conversation, the company said, happened on an internet chat service between two separate IP addresses.

One of those IP addresses allegedly belonged to James Wayne Bernard. The other came back to a 14-year-old girl.

According to authorities, the conversation between the two was sexually explicit and indicated they had been in a sexual relationship for some time. There was even talk about future encounters between them, police said.

The pair also exchanged images that constituted as child pornography. One of the images Bernard allegedly sent to the girl was an image of an individual’s private area with the word “mine” written at the bottom.

When questioned by police, Bernard confessed to having an ongoing sexual relationship with the 14 year old and another 13 year old female.

He was charged with especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure.