Man accused of stealing thousands in church offerings

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Police in West Memphis have arrested the man they believe is responsible for stealing thousands of dollars in Sunday church offerings.

It happened at the River Church on Jackson Avenue.

A SkyCop photo shows the man, believed to be 25-year-old Roddrick Hicks, taking the money and rolling it away in an office chair.

Hicks was arrested Friday and charged with commercial burglary and theft of property. His charges indicate he took between $1,000 and $5,000.

According to police, Hicks went into the church on Aug. 26 and stayed inside for about 40 minutes before wheeling away the money, across the street and into a nearby apartment complex.

Hicks will be arraigned in court on Monday.