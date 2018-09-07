Live at 9: Goat yoga, Damon Williams & Mike Phillips

The latest craze: goat yoga

Goats are known for their agility and balance, and they’re likely to perfect that as more get involved in the raging national trend of goat yoga. You can try it out this weekend at the International Goat Days Festival in Millington.

Terri Kees owns Skylett Ridge Goat Ranch and Jennifer Fields teaches yoga at the Millington Family YMCA.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Help feed those in need

WREG is teaming up with Kroger for the Zero Hunger, Zero Waste campaign. The campaign provides support for Mid-South agencies that help feed the hungry.

Stacy Jacobson has more on the program.



Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Comedian Damon Williams

This weekend Memphis gets to spend some time with a comedian who has performed for the likes of Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, and former President Barack Obama. You know Damon Williams from the original Kings Of Comedy, Showtime At The Apollo and BET's Comic View and he's headlining at Chuckles tonight through Sunday.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Music with Mike Phillips

Saxophone great Mike Phillips turned pro at the tender age of 16, and he hasn't looked back since. He performed live for us right here on Live at 9.