Attempted murder suspect caught after jumping from roof of two-story home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was finally taken into custody after allegedly trying to kill another man and then fleeing from police on two separate occasions.

The initial incident happened Wednesday in the 3900 block of Berkshire in the Nutbush neighborhood.

According to a witness, at least three males pulled up to a home and got out of the vehicle armed with guns. The driver told her to “go back inside before he opened up firing.” She quickly complied and that’s when she heard a commotion outside.

When she looked back she said she saw the driver shoot the victim in the right buttock.

All of the suspects then got back into the vehicle and fled the scene. They were quickly spotted by responding officers. Those officers tried to pull the driver over but the suspect refused to stop. He was eventually able to escape after wrecking his getaway car.

After being treated and released from the hospital, the victim was able to identify his attacker as 24-year-old Kenneth Miller. The man told police he was coming back home from the store when he was approached by the suspects.

That’s when Miller allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man’s head and fired but missed.He then allegedly started beating the victim in the head with the gun.

The victim told police he tried to run away, but when he couldn’t he “braced for death.”

Instead of killing him, Miller allegedly shot him in the buttocks and fled the scene.

Officers said before taking Miller into custody he tried to run from police again by jumping from the second story of a home. Unfortunately for him it didn’t work a second time.

He was charged with aggravated assault, intentionally evading arrest, attempted first-degree murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a gun and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

The other suspects have not been identified.