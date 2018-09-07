37,000 women sign letter calling on Pope Francis to answer questions about abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. — In an open letter last week, a former top Catholic Church official made a stunning allegation against Pope Francis - accusing him of ignoring claims of sexual assault and abuse by now-removed Cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

Pope Francis replied to Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter by saying: "I will not say a single word on this."

Now another letter is in the news. Signed by thousands of women of the faith, it urges the pope to answer questions surrounding Vigano's accusations, according to WGNtv.

"We write to you, Holy Father, to pose questions that need answers," the letter begins.

The authors thought they’d get about a thousand signatures after they posted the document online. At last check, more than 37,000 women have signed. The letter itself has now been hand-delivered to Pope Francis' representative in Washington, D.C., with the hope he will send it on to the pope.