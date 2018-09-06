× UofM to dedicate park, statue to Larry Finch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former basketball coach will soon be honored on the University of Memphis campus.

On Thursday, President M. David Rudd announced the university will be creating what will be known as the Larry Finch Memorial Park. While specific details on the design were not released, the university did reveal that there will be a statue of the former All-American included as a testament to the impact Finch has had on the basketball program.

“Coach Finch was more than a coach,” said Penny Hardaway, UofM men’s head basketball coach. “He was also a father figure. He helped me grow as a person and a basketball player.”

“No one deserves to be honored more than Larry Finch,” added Cato Johnson, senior vice president of Public Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare and member of the Executive Committee of the UofM Board of Trustees. “Not only for what he did for the University of Memphis and the athletic program, but perhaps even more for the City of Memphis at a pivotal time. He will always be remembered as a legend.”

The university said they have tasked a committee with developing the plans for the park. It’s unclear when those will be available for public viewing.

Finch was both a player and coach at the University of Memphis for 25 years.