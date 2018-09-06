× TBI identifies body found in 1985, asks for help solving case

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday the agency had identified a woman found dead in East Tennessee more than 30 years ago, and asked the public for information to help solve the cold case.

On Jan. 1, 1985, TBI Special Agents were requested to work with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating the homicide of a female whose body was found along Interstate 75, the agency wrote.

“Autopsy results revealed the victim had likely died several days prior to her body being discovered. Investigators were unable to determine the identity of the victim and she was listed as a Jane Doe.”

Last month, agents found a woman matching Jane Doe’s description on a blog that focused on missing persons. After comparing fingerprints, they confirmed the identity of the woman.

She was Tina Marie McKenney Farmer, who was reportedly missing from Indiana.

If you have information about this homicide, specifically any knowledge about individuals Farmer may have been with before her death, the TBI asks you to call 1-800-TBI-FIND