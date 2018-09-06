× TBI employee put on leave during Locke investigation resigns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A spokesman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation who was placed on leave for possible involvement in an investigation of a former acting director of the agency has resigned.

The Tennessean reports Micheal Jones resigned Aug. 29, two months after being placed on administrative leave.

TBI spokesman Josh DeVine said Wednesday that an internal investigation regarding Jones ended last week and the findings were given to Director David Rausch. Jones resigned.

An investigation into former acting TBI director Jason Locke discovered that Locke instructed Jones to improperly destroy a government record. Jones had deleted a private Facebook message sent to TBI from Locke’s wife, alleging misuse of state funds.

Locke announced his retirement in June after state officials confirmed the investigation into his conduct during an alleged affair.