Sheriff's Office: Byhalia football player had cocaine in system

BYHALIA, Miss. — The Byhalia football player who died during an away game nearly two weeks ago had cocaine in his system at the time of his death, authorities have confirmed.

A spokesperson with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office told WREG a sample was taken from Dennis Mitchell at the Clarkesdale hospital where he died that came back positive for the drug. However, they couldn’t say how much cocaine was found.

According to witnesses, Mitchell was playing when he came to the sideline and said he felt sick on August 24.

“He was saying he didn’t feel good, but just the type of person that he is, he didn’t want to let his team down, so he continued to keep playing. And it just spiraled downhill from there.”

Mitchell’s family was in Memphis when they got the call.

“I started praying,” his sister, Toni Mitchell, said. “I was just thinking, ‘My brother’s strong. He’s going to get through this.’ Because he always do.”

But by the time they got to the hospital, Mitchell was gone.

Roughly a week later, the entire football team was drug tested with parental permission as part of the investigation.

Investigators said they are now working to determine where the cocaine came from and are reaching out to the community to help find answers.

An official cause of death has not been determined.