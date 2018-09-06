× POLICE: 8-month-old left alone inside West Memphis daycare

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — An 8-month-old was left alone inside of a daycare in the 100 block of South 16th Street, West Memphis Police confirmed.

Police say the parents showed up to get their baby but found the building was closed.

After calling the owner, the owner returned to find the baby inside.

The infant had been inside for nearly 30 minutes.

Police are questing the daycare owner, but are unsure if charges will be made against the owner or a worker.

This is a developing story.