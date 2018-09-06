× Pest problems may force Kirby students to move, school board member says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — School board member Kevin Woods confirms the district is looking at all options, including moving students to another space, after a rodent problem closed Kirby High School again Thursday.

The ongoing problem could cause the district to have to find another building for students, Woods said, whether that means students are kept together or split up in a different facility.

“Even though I have seen dozens of employees, contractors, and administrators at Kirby High School working tirelessly, I do not believe that this issue will be rectified in a matter of days or weeks,” Woods said in a Facebook post.

Kirby was closed last week as pest control contractors tried to eradicate a rat problem at the school. Students and faculty had complained about seeing rats, roaches and even a snake inside the school.

The school reopened Tuesday, but was closed again by the district Thursday and Friday after SCS said signs of a pest issue were found in another part of the building. There were also complaints about the smell, possibly from decomposing rodents.

“When the rodents’ nest was disturbed without sealing off the space, the challenge was magnified,” Woods wrote. “Pest control stated that while you may not see any rodents, if one decomposes in the walls the smell will come right back.”

Woods suggested SCS look to satellite campuses used for virtual schools programs or space in the Hickory Ridge Mall as possible alternative locations for Kirby students,

He also said there would be a community meeting on the situation at 5:30 Thursday at Hickory Ridge Middle.