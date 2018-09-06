× Man pleads guilty to 2015 killing of 26-year-old

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man who killed Antonio Jackson in a Marks retail store parking lot in 2015 will spend 23 years in prison after pleading guilty to the crime, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

Alonzo Buggs, Jr., 39, of Marks, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 23 years Thursday by Quitman County Circuit Court Judge Linda Coleman.

Buggs shot and killed the 26-year-old in April 2015.

“Another murderer is behind bars thanks to coordinated efforts between state agencies,” said General Hood.

Thank you to Judge Coleman for bringing some peace to this victim`s family.”

This case was investigated by agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and Attorney General Investigator Larry Ware of the Public Integrity Division.

It was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Stan Alexander.